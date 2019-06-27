Minnesota Gets Second Win in Tampa Bay, Eddie Rosario Injured

Minnesota Twins are riding the win train once again in Tampa Bay as they beat the Rays 6-4.

Wednesday night Nelson Cruz came up in the seventh inning with bases loaded and teed one off the end of his bat to centerfield driving in three runs. Cruz tallied three hits on the night.

It wasn't all good news for the Twins though. Eddie Rosario left the game with a left ankle sprain.

Starter Jake Odorizzi goes only five and a third innings. Trevor May steps in and became the first Twins reliever, and 8th one in MLB, to pick up the win when tossing just 1 inning.

Minnesota will go for the sweep today sending Martin Perez to the mound. It's a 12:10 PM first pitch on Information 1000 KSOO.