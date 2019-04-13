Minnesota-Duluth Wins College Hockey National Title

Minnesota-Duluth hockey is creating a dynasty as they captured another National Championship on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs defeated UMass 3-0 and continued their dominance in the NCAA Tournament with some great goalie play and timely offense.

This is the second strait National Championship for Minnesota-Duluth who also won the title in 2018.

Denver was the last team to capture back to back title in college hockey, doing so back in 2004 and 2005.

This marks the third title for the Bulldogs since 2011 and continues to show how far the program has soared and it's current place in the country as one of the top hockey programs in the NCAA.

We will see if the University of Minnesota-Duluth can three peat with a loaded squad coming back for the 2019-2020 season.