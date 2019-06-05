Marwin Gonzales and Eddie Rosario extend the Minnesota Twins Major League-leading home run total to 111 but it wasn't enough in game one in Cleveland.

Devin Smeltzer taking the loss after pitching 6 and a third innings was throwing strikes where he set down 13 of the 14 hitters he faced. Smeltzer allowed only five hits in the 5-2 loss.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Nelson Cruise was back in the lineup for the Twins in the designated hitter slot and went 0-4.

Tuesday, Minnesota found themselves in day-2 of the MLB Draft taking from the college class selecting infielder Spencer Steer from Oregon in the third round.

Wednesday in game two of the series Martin Perez will start for Minnesota throwing the first pitch at 6:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.