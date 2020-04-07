Minnesota COVID-19 Cases Exceed 1000

Dakota News Now is reporting that Minnesota has surpassed 1000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. On Tuesday the Minnesota Department of Health reported 83 new cases. The state's total rises to 1069 and four new deaths were reported for a total of 34.

Five more patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday for a total of 120. 64 of those were in intensive care.

According to Dakota News Now, the Minnesota Legislature has passed a bill to allow first responders and healthcare workers who catch COVID-19 to automatically qualify for worker's compensation, even if they can't prove if they contracted it on the job.

