Minnesota COVID-19 Cases Exceed 1000

Dakota News Now is reporting that Minnesota has surpassed 1000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.  On Tuesday the Minnesota Department of Health reported 83 new cases.  The state's total rises to 1069 and four new deaths were reported for a total of 34.

Five more patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday for a total of 120.  64 of those were in intensive care.

According to Dakota News Now, the Minnesota Legislature has passed a bill to allow first responders and healthcare workers who catch COVID-19 to automatically qualify for worker's compensation, even if they can't prove if they contracted it on the job.

