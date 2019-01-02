Minnesota Couple Uses Wedding to Give Back

A Twin Cities couple tied the knot New Year's Eve by holding, what they called, a "goodwill wedding." Rather than dancing the night away, they - along with their guests - spent the evening giving back by doing charity work.

Adam Claude and Chara Juneau, both charity volunteers, originally met in suburban Minneapolis at the headquarters of Feed My Starving Children . That's why they decided to go with the idea of holding a "goodwill wedding reception."

On New Year's Eve, after officially tieing the knot in front of family and friends, the two, along with their 75 invited guests, rolled up their sleeves and helped pack meals for kids in West Africa. They wanted to use their wedding as a way to give back.

Chara told a local news reporter that all their guests seemed to love the idea. "A lot of people start their lives in debt with a big expensive wedding. We decided, since I don't like dancing, to instead pack meals and have a non-traditional wedding."

Source: Minneapolis Star Tribune