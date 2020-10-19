Minnesota Company Recalls Almost 11 Tons of Meat Products

Taher, Inc. is recalling approximately 22,096 pounds of meat products that were, as they described, “produced without the benefit of federal inspection”.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that they are recalling some frozen meat products that are mostly used in schools, corporate settings, and senior living facilities.

The frozen meat products were produced and packaged from Feb. 25, 2020 through Sept. 22, 2020.

The recall includes:

16-lb. boxes containing 4 bags of “Fresh Seasons Tator Tot Hot Dish” with lot code 056-282 and barcode 108101060239

16-lb. boxes containing 4 bags of “Fresh Seasons Sloppy Joe” with lot code 065-269 and barcode 1081010602366.

The problem was discovered by FSIS’ inspection personnel who determined that the products were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products but there is concern that some foodservice institutions may still have these items in their freezers.

If you have concerns or food safety questions you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline.