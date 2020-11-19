Minnesota Closing Bars, Restaurants, Fitness Clubs And More

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages across the United States cities and states are imposing whatever measures they can to slow the spread.

Everyone is getting fatigued as we try to navigate our lives in the shadow of this deadly virus. Wednesday night Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that shutdowns would be re-instituted for four weeks in the state to try to slow or flatten the COVID curve.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the following restrictions have been imposed starting Friday, Nov. 20 at 11:59 until Friday, Dec. 18 for Minnesota.

Minnesota residents will halt All:

Indoor and outdoor in-person dining at Bars and Restaurants

Attending gyms, wedding receptions, private parties, Indoor entertainment, public pools, and recreation centers.

A pause on amateur sports for youth and adults

No social gatherings with individuals outside of your household

According to Johns Hopkins University Minnesota has seen 3,066 deaths due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Health officials in the northeast, central, southeast Minnesota, and the metro are all using 90% or more of their critical care beds.