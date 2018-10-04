Minnesota Avenue Construction Causing Delays, Closures

Traffic snarls in the area of downtown Sioux Falls will continue today and Friday.

Street crews are performing a mill and overlay project on Minnesota Avenue between 7th and 11th streets. To efficiently perform work and reduce the amount of time to complete the project, Minnesota Avenue is reduced to one lane in each direction in this area.

The Minnesota Avenue intersections at 8th, 9th, and 10th streets will be closed to eastbound and westbound traffic at various times.

These closures will remain in effect through the afternoon of Friday, October 5 when paving is anticipated to be complete. Hopefully in time for the First Friday event that will see hundreds of people making their way downtown for the Fall Art and Wine Walk.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to consider alternate routes to reduce delay and congestion and are urged to use caution and reduce their speed if their route necessitates traveling through the construction area.