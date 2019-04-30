Minnesota and Iowa Top List of ‘Best States For Nurses’

According to U.S. News Nursing jobs some of the most lucrative. As a matter of fact many medical professional jobs rake towards the top of there list of 100 best jobs.

With the many fine medical facilities in and around Sioux Falls there are many nursing job opportunities. In a recent study by Wallethub they ranked 2019's Best & Worst States for Nurses.

Nursing can be a very challenging yet rewarding profession. Wallethub ranked the state to point out some of the best places that new graduates and seasoned nurses alike could find the best working conditions.

Sioux Falls ranked 35th. Here is how some of our neighboring states ranked:

Minnesota – 2

Montana – 6

Iowa – 10

Wyoming – 11

Nebraska – 14

North Dakota – 28

South Dakota – 35

In order to determine the best and worst states for nurses, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two key dimensions, “Opportunity & Competition” and “Work Environment.”