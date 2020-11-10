Minnesota and Iowa Add New COVID-19 Restrictions

As the COVID-19 infections, deaths, and hospitalizations have continued to rise in both Iowa and Minnesota over the last few weeks, both Governors decided to take additional measures..

Both Iowa and Minnesota added new COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday that affect indoor and outdoor activities.

Minnesota issued more measures to combat the virus than the state of Iowa, as their efforts include limiting the capacity for indoor and outdoor gatherings, restricting restaurant and bar hours plus mask mandates.

Specifically in Minnesota, the new measures will begin on Friday with all restaurants having to stop dine-in service between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., indoor capacity is capped at 150 and cannot exceed 50% and bar counter service will have to cease entirely.

According to WCCO in Minneapolis, this is how weddings, funerals, and religious services are affected.

There is also a 10-person limit going into effect for all indoor and outdoor gatherings, and all social gatherings are limited to members of three households or less. Capacity limits are also going into place on weddings, funerals, and other similar events, ultimately leading to a cap of 25 people total on Dec. 11. (They’ll be capped at 50 on Nov. 27.) Also, wedding receptions are also required to shut down at 10 p.m. just like bars and restaurants.

Clearly, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is concerned about what he sees as a growing pattern with certain events and actives that he has targeted with these latest efforts.

These decisions don't come without criticism and praise as both Republicans and Democrats, local business owners, citizens of Minnesota and everyone in between has had an opinion on the moves.

Iowa also announced new efforts to combat the widespread infections throughout their with Governor Kim Reynolds issuing some mandates.

According to KCCI in Des Moines, this is how youth and high school events will operate moving forward.

For youth and high school sporting events, all spectators over two must wear masks and keep 6 feet apart if more than 25 people attend an indoor event. Only two spectators will be allowed for each youth athlete. Athletes are not required to wear masks.

Additionally, Reynolds issued a mask mandate for tattoo businesses, hair and nail salons, tanning facilities, and more with all patrons needing to be 6 feet apart.

All of these measures will be enacted for at least the next 30 days.

For more information on the situation in Minnesota, you can click here and for the state of Iowa, you can click here.