Minnesota and Colorado Make Decisions on Fall High School Sports

States all around the United States have had to make decisions about Fall sports for High School athletes, with two more states making their decision on Tuesday.

Minnesota and Colorado announced their decisions on Tuesday for Fall sports amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Both states announced that some sports would go on as scheduled this Fall while some will be pushed back to the Spring.

The board members of the Minnesota Sports High School Leagues voted to move volleyball and football to the spring while allowing boys/girls soccer and other Fall sports to continue as scheduled with practices beginning mid-August.

Additionally, spring sports will be moved to a "fourth season" which will be played in the Summer of 2021.

The Colorado High School Activities Association announced that they will be allowing boys golf, boys tennis, softball, and cross country will start in August while football, field hockey, gymnastics, boys soccer, and volleyball will move to the Spring.

Both states seem to leave the door open to practices occurring for football at some point in the Fall.

There has really been three different scenarios playing out across the country, with complete cancellations, a hybrid like Colorado and Minnesota, or going forward with Fall sports as scheduled.

The SDHSAA recently announced that Fall sports will move forward as scheduled in South Dakota.