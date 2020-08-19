Minnehaha Sheriff Calls Out Trash Dumping Slobs

Seems to me someone needs to clean ditches for awhile!

I don’t understand how people can think this kind of behavior is ok...wth is wrong with people!!?? Hope you find the person.

Any fingerprints on the water bottles?

Pigs!

Whoever is responsible should pay a fine and get a mandatory 2 years' worth of ditch cleaning.

Wow. Are you kidding? He can’t pay the $20 bucks. Catch him, Sheriff!

Living on a gravel road between Sioux Falls and the landfill, I see this crap way too often. We usually pick up our ditches to keep them clean and nice, but the tire bill gets expensive! I wish the punishment for this crime would be 10 years of ditch cleaning! #PeopleSuck

It appears there is insulation, a rogue pink sock, and wooden planks among the debris.

The Sheriff says, "Let's get this person in front of a judge." Good idea.

Do you recognize this pile of trash and help provide clues? There could be a reward with Crimestoppers by calling 367-7007.