Minnehaha Sheriff Calls Out Trash Dumping Slobs
- Seems to me someone needs to clean ditches for awhile!
- I don’t understand how people can think this kind of behavior is ok...wth is wrong with people!!?? Hope you find the person.
- Any fingerprints on the water bottles?
- Pigs!
- Whoever is responsible should pay a fine and get a mandatory 2 years' worth of ditch cleaning.
- Wow. Are you kidding? He can’t pay the $20 bucks. Catch him, Sheriff!
- Living on a gravel road between Sioux Falls and the landfill, I see this crap way too often. We usually pick up our ditches to keep them clean and nice, but the tire bill gets expensive! I wish the punishment for this crime would be 10 years of ditch cleaning! #PeopleSuck
It appears there is insulation, a rogue pink sock, and wooden planks among the debris.
The Sheriff says, "Let's get this person in front of a judge." Good idea.
Do you recognize this pile of trash and help provide clues? There could be a reward with Crimestoppers by calling 367-7007.
