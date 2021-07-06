Minnehaha Joins Other South Dakota Counties And Issues Burn Ban

The U.S. Drought Monitor has Minnehaha County along with most of southeastern South Dakota listed as being in a “Severe Drought”.

At Tuesday's Minnehaha County Commission meeting commissioners unanimously voted to pass a burn ban in the county.

The guidelines for the Minnehaha Country Burn Ban includes the following provisions:

People are not allowed to do open burns such as ditches and brush piles.

The burn ban doesn’t affect fire pits or enclosed barrels that are covered.

The ban doesn’t include incorporated cities within the county.

The burn ban is in effect until the county commissioner chairperson decides.

There are several counties that have issued burn bans over the last few weeks due to the drought.

At this time Minnehaha, McCook, Lincoln, and Turner Counties in Southeastern South Dakota all have burn bans.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Fall says there is a chance we could see some precipitation in this week's forecast...

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, HIGH +77.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 pm. Partly sunny, HIGH +81.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 pm. Partly sunny. HIGH +84.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, HIGH +77.