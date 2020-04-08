If you've been waiting to get your fingerprinting done for a background check, pistol permit, or whatever, you'll be able to get that done soon in Sioux Falls.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office announced that they will resume fingerprinting services on April 14. However, there are some stipulations. All fingerprinting must be done by appointment only during specific hours.

The hours they will be open will be Tuesdays from Noon to 5:00 pm, Wednesdays from Noon to 5:00 pm, and Thursdays from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Appointments will be scheduled twenty minutes apart to keep people from bunching up in the waiting area and help provide social distance. Call 605-367-4300 to schedule an appointment.

Fingerprinting was suspended after the outbreak of coronavirus. If you've never had your fingerprints taken, it is as close of contact you can have in public with another person. The fingerprint will roll your fingers on the machine for you.