Minnehaha County Has 8 New Cases of Coronavirus, Community Spread

The community spread of coronavirus has come to the Sioux Falls area.

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were found in South Dakota since yesterday, eight of them are in Minnehaha County, one was found in Lincoln County, one in Meade County, and one in Brown County.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 41. The eleven new cases announced today is the single biggest jump since the outbreak began.

Tune in to any Results Radio/Townsquare Sioux Falls radio station Thursday night at 6 pm for a special "Covid-19 in Sioux Falls." This special broadcast will feature the Chief Medical Officer of Sanford Health Dr. Allison Suttle.

