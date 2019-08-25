Minnehaha County Fatal Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Three people died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon west of Sioux Falls.

Names of those involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

A 2005 Pontiac Vibe was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 42 when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound 1994 Ford F150 pickup. The pickup caught fire shortly after the collision.

Both male occupants of the pickup died at the scene. The driver was 57 years old and the passenger was 44. Seatbelt use is under investigation.

The 39-year-old female driver of the Pontiac Vibe also was pronounced dead at the scene. Two male passengers, ages 10 and five, were transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries. All three were wearing seatbelts.

That portion of Highway 42 was closed for a time following the crash. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Source: Tony Mangan, SD.org