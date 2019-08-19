Minnehaha County Accepting Police Reserve Applications

If you have always been intrigued with the prospect of being in law enforcement, but aren't entirely sure being a full-time police officer is the right career path for you, you might consider becoming a Minnehaha County Police Reserve Officer instead.

Minnehaha County is accepting applications for its volunteer police officer reserve program right now until Monday, (September 16).

KSFY TV is reporting the next training session for reserve candidates will be begin in January.

Interested applicants must possess a good moral character, have no criminal history, have a valid South Dakota driver's license, be in good physical health, and every applicant must be at least 21 years of age.

According to KSFY, some of the duties reserve officers will be asked to perform will be to assist full-time officers with things like; parades, marathons, tournaments, street dances and a variety of other activities.

If this opportunity interests you, applications can be picked up at the Minnehaha County Emergency Management Office located at 608 Sigler Avenue or fill one out online here.

Source: KSFY TV