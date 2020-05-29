Minneapolis Police Officer Arrested In George Floyd Death

In the wake of protests and looting in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested.

Derek Chauvin is the officer that can be seen holding his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes in the highly published video of the arrest in Minneapolis. Floyd died as a result.

USA Today is reporting that Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington told reporters that Chauvin had been arrested.

For days crowds have been protesting throughout the Twin Cities. Not only protesting but looting, burning, shooting, and robbing. Everything from big box stores to small mom & pop shops have been sacked.

After hours of unrest on Thursday, the National Guard was called in to try and restore order.