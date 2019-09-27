Millions for South Dakota Environmental Projects

The state Board of Water and Natural Resources has given a boost for several environmental projects that will affect communities across South Dakota.

On Thursday Governor Kristi Noem announced that nearly $47 Million was approved for water, wastewater, watershed, and solid waste projects.

Here in Sioux Falls $41,625,000 has been earmarked for wastewater treatment system improvements. The Lincoln County Rural Water System will see $750,000 for drinking water system improvements. In Lennox, $1,375,000 will go for drinking water, wastewater and storm sewer improvements. And the city of Hartford $1,334,000 for wastewater collection system expansion.

The grants and loans awarded by the board are administered through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. Six other projects around the state will also see money coming their way.

Source: sd.gov