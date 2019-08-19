Millions at Risk From New Google, Alexa, & Siri Scam Calls
If you are asking your smart device to look up phone numbers you may be opening yourself up to be scammed.
The Better Business Bureau is warning this is how the Scam works. You need the phone number for a company, so you ask your home’s smart device, such as Google Home, Siri, or Alexa, to find the number and dial it for you.
But when the company’s “representative” answers, the conversation takes a strange turn. This representative has some odd advice! They may insist on your paying by wire transfer or prepaid debit card. In other cases, they may demand remote access to your computer or point you to an unfamiliar website.
Turns out, that this “representative” isn’t from the company at all. Scammers create fake customer service numbers and bump them to the top of search results, often by paying for ads. When Siri, Alexa, or another device does a voice search, the algorithm may accidentally pick a scam number.
BBB Tips to Avoid This Scam:
- Be careful when searching for support phone numbers. Rather than doing an online search or letting your smart device look up a number, use the contact information on the business's website (double check the URL), on your bill, or in your confirmation email.
- Beware of fake ads. Scammers make ads with fake customer service numbers. Using voice search to find a number can make it harder to tell a phony listing from the real one. Get your information from the official company website or official correspondence.
- Make payments with your credit card. It’s easier to dispute a credit card payment. Paying by wire transfer or pre-paid debit card is like using cash. There is almost nothing you can do to get the money back.