Million Dollar Treasure Chest Found in the Rockies

My family is the outdoor adventure type and when we travel it's usually a mountain hiking or horseback destination. When we learned of Fenn's Treasure on an episode of Destination Unknown with host Josh Gates, we thought we'd hike the Rocky Mountains of Colorado last year and let the kids search for Fenn's treasure. Unfamiliar with the legend? Here's the backstory:

A decade ago, a millionaire named Forrest Fenn challenged anyone to find a treasure he buried somewhere in the western United States. He wrote a 26-line poem that was supposed to be clues to its valuable whereabouts. Thousands of thrill-seekers and treasure hunters from all over the world tried to locate it. Many wondered if there was really any treasure at all - or if this was an elaborate hoax to sell his book titled, "Thrill of the Chase."

But, in an interesting turn of events on Monday, Forrest Fenn himself reported to the Today Show that his treasure was found. "It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains, and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than 10 years ago. I do not know the person who found it."