Miller Lite Offering Free Beer for Leap Day

We've all been given the gift of an extra day in 2020 and this time leap day falls on a Saturday!

So what are you going to do with an extra 24 hours?

The folks at Miller Lite have a suggestion. How about free beer?

They are giving away 24-packs of beer this February 29th if you follow them on either Instagram or Twitter. At some point that day Miller Lite will post a QR to both of those social media sites. All you have to do is scan the code, which will take you to a site where you can submit a receipt for a 24-pack of Miller Lite purchased on Leap Day.

The cost of your case will be refunded to your Paypal account.

Need some cheap take out food to go with that beer?

Olive Garden is offering take-home entrées for just $2.29 with a choice between Fettuccine Alfredo, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce.