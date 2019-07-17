Millennials Suffer Decision Fatique

One thing we are not short of in this world we live in, are choices. We have lots of options on everything you can think of.

Take TV for example. We have several ways to even get TV, and once we choose one, then we have countless channels. Now the problem is, making decisions constantly.

Decision fatigue is a real thing, and while having lots of choices may sound like a luxury, studies show it can cause stress.

This so-called decision fatigue is hitting millennials hard. A self-proclaimed "millennial therapist" says the complaint she hears from 90% of her patients, is, “I have too many choices and I can’t decide what to do."

She recommends identifying your options and what you can control. I say just pick what you want and simply stick with it so you don't have to decide on everything over and over.