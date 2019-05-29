Millennials On Track To Be Most Obese Generation Ever

The Millennials ( those born between 1981 and 1996 ) are growing. In more ways than one.

While Millennials lead in a number of categories, this is one they won't be proud of.

According to an article on Healthline the Millennial generation is on pace to be the most obese in history. That's right, the fattest.

With all the information now available, how can that be possible? Well, one of the reasons is, ironically, all the information that's available.

The report says one of the reasons the Millennial folk are putting on too many pounds is...screen time. It's not a surprise that the more time you spend staring at that little ( or big ) screen, the less time you're moving around. Being sedentary is not conducive to weight loss. But there are a lot of other factors as well.

Processed food may well be the number one culprit. With a fast paced lifestyle, it's so much easier to just pick up something that's quick...and processed. There's no time (or patience) to actually cook when you can pop something in the microwave, or just 'drive thru' for a quick dinner. Yes, a quick dinner but not a healthy one.

Read the entire article from Healthline here and there is good news. There are ways to reverse the trend, like limiting screen time ( ouch! ) and knowing how your food is made.