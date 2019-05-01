Millennials Find It Impossible To Unplug

Ahhh...vacation time.

Time to get away from it all, relax, take it easy, recharge those mental batteries, unplug.

Unplug?? No way!

At least not for Millennials. According to a recent report by the AARP ( hey wait, what is the AARP doing with a study on Millennials? ) as reported in the Washington Examiner this group is either workaholics or addicted.

47% of Millennials say they think it's 'extremely' or 'very important' to stay connected to their employer while on vacation. Hmm...remember the good old days when vacations were meant to get away from the boss? In addition about 75% say they expect to bring work along with them.

Do they know the meaning of 'vacation'?

In an article in Psychological Bulletin the experts say this isn't healthy, and in fact may well be counterproductive.

So I guess the bottom line is, it's OK to unplug for a while. It'll only hurt for a bit and who knows, you may discover things that don't exist on that smartphone. Really, there is other stuff out there!