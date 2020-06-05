President Trump will be attending the July 3rd celebration at Mount Rushmore and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is working with White House staff in planning a military flyover for the event. According to Politico, Noem's spokesperson said, "We’re communicating with numerous federal agencies on planning this event."

For the first time in more than a decade, fireworks will help ring in the national celebration at Mount Rushmore. There is a lottery set up for those hoping to attend the Independence Day celebrations. 7,500 tickets will be made available and you can get the information about the lottery here.

The next day, the Independence Day celebrations continue at Mount Rushmore with "Salute to America" taking place on the National Mall. This will be accompanied by music, more fireworks, and another flyover.

While we're all excited to celebrate, there is still a pandemic hanging overhead. In the words of a White House official, "The American people have shown tremendous courage and spirit in the fight against this global pandemic just as our forefathers did in the fight to secure our independence, and both deserve celebration on America’s birthday this year." ~ White House spokesperson Judd Deere