Miles for Mutts 5K & Family Dog Walk Will Help Save Pups in Peril

If you've ever seen an abandoned, abused, homeless dog and thought, somebody should do something! Well, that somebody could be you.

Whether or not you have the room or the desire to foster or adopt a dog, you can help B-Squad Dog Rescue perform exactly that kind of work. This small group of people has done some miraculous things over the last 7 years!

B-Squad is funded entirely by donations and run completely by a small army of dedicated volunteers. This weekend you'll have a chance to help them in their mission to heal these unwanted or mistreated pups.

Get our free mobile app

B-Squad and Anytime Fitness in Brandon are presenting "Miles for Mutts 5K and Family Dog Walk on Sunday, May 2nd in Aspen Park (Brandon). Registration begins at 8 AM and the walk begins at 9 AM and like a lot of other happenings lately, this will be a hybrid event.

You can participate in person or virtually, but, however you choose to do it, just know your $25 participation ticket will help to save dogs from all over the Sioux Empire and the country. Register now online.

Since 2014 B-Squad Dog Rescue has transported more than 9,000 dogs to partner dog rescues and fostered hundreds of dogs, caring for them until they find their forever homes.

Just a few reminders:

Your dog must be vaccinated

Your dod must be well-behaved and on a leash

Retractable leashes are not allowed

All dog handlers must be 18 or older.

For more information see B-Squad's GoFundMe page online or on Facebook.