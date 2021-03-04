Mild & Dry Conditions, Warmer Weather Coming

We will keep the sunshine around for the rest of our Thursday. It is going to be another gorgeous day out there. Highs will be in the 60s for most, but we’ll still be a little cooler where there is some snow on the ground.

Not as cool on the overnight with a low in the lower 30s.

For Friday, we’ll see temperatures drop just a bit. We’re still talking about highs in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s around the region, though.

Over the weekend, things start to warm up. Most, if not all of us, will see highs get into the 60s with the potential for 70s in central South Dakota.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Avera McKennan

Sioux Falls: Downtown

Dakota News Now