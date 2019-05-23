Mike Modano is back in the NHL.

No, he is not back on the ice playing, but he is back in a place where he did play the game.

Mike Modano is joining the Minnesota Wild as an Executive Advisor.

He will advise Owner Craig Leipold and President Matt Majka on decisions throughout the organization.

Modano who is a Hall of Famer, played his first four seasons with the North Stars who eventually moved to Dallas to become the Dallas Stars.

Modano has always kept a special place in his heart for Minnesota and now he gets to return to where it all started for him in the NHL.

When you are a hockey team in the state of hockey, you need to deliver more elite teams and hopefully Mike Modano can help do that for the Minnesota Wild.