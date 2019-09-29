Mike Leach Does It Again With a Great Rant About His Soft Players

Mike Leach is always a great audio clip waiting to happen and after his teams loss to Utah on Saturday night, he was at it again.

This time, Mike Leach went on a rant about how soft his players are right now.

Absolute gold once again from Leach and his descriptions of "fat, dumb, happy and entitled" players is as good as it gets.

Washington State is now 3-2 overall, 0-2 in the Pac 12 and will take on Arizona State after their bye week.