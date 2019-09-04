Mike Hughes and Brian O’Neill Progressing Well for the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings open up their 2019 season at home this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons and are hoping to have all their weapons available.

That may include right tackle Brian O'Neill and defensive back Mike Hughes if everything continues to go well.

O'Neill has been dealing with some injuries in camp and Hughes has been recovering from a season ending ACL injury from a year ago.

According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, Hughes and O'Neill both practiced on Wednesday and Mike Zimmer told the media that he expected O'Neill to play Sunday.

This would be great for a Minnesota team that has high hopes this season.

One potentially concerning note though for Vikings fans is that Stefon Diggs did not participate in practice and did not play in Week 4 of the preseason.

There is no new information on his availability for the game on Sunday, but it could be something to pay attention to.