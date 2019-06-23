Mike Daum to Play with the Portland Trail Blazers

Mike Daum didn't hear his name called on Thursday night for the NBA Draft, but he will still be wearing a NBA jersey this summer.

Daum took to Twitter to announce that he will be playing with the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Summer League.

As a star at SDSU, Daum climbed all the way up to #7 on the all time scoring list in Division I and helped the Jackrabbits reach the NCAA Tournament on multiple occasions.

He will now take his talents to NBA Summer League where he will look to get a NBA contract or a invite to training camp this fall.

Even though he is playing for the Trail Blazers, he will be evaluated by all NBA teams with an open audition for them all during the summer league.

NBA Summer League runs from July 5 to July 15