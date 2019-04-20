Mike Daum just wrapped up a historic season at South Dakota State and capped off an amazing career.

He is now ready to take the next step to the NBA and has signed with a agent.

Daum has signed with Octagon Sports, the same sports agency that represents some of the biggest stars in the NBA and sports in general.

Their client list includes players Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Davis, Emmitt Smith and many more.

You can now add the Dauminator to that list!

We recently had Mike Daum on Overtime and he said he will now travel to Arizona to prepare for the NBA Draft with the hopes of getting a NBA Draft Combine invite as well.

He is clearly in good hands with Octagon Sports and we wish him the best as he prepares for the next level.