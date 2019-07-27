Mike Daum Signs Pro Contract

The greatest scorer in South Dakota State basketball history has signed a pro contract.

Mike Daum has signed a contract with a professional basketball team in Spain.

Last season for the Jacks, Daum averaged over 25 points and 11 boards per contest and found himself getting really hot at times from beyond the arch.

The Spanish pro leagues can be some of the best overseas and it will be another good challenge for the Dauminator to continue to improve and there could be eventual opportunities to one day pursue his NBA dreams again down the road.