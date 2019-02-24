Mike Daum Joins 3000 Club in Win over USD

Mike Daum was at it again on Saturday as he continues to make history on the basketball court.

The SDSU star was able to get to the elusive 3,000 point club in a win over the University of South Dakota.

With a little over a minute left to go in the second half, Daum knocked down a floater and made history.

Daum ended the game with 25 points and seven rebounds and helped SDSU defeat their in state rival 94-89.

He became the second player this season to reach the career milestone of 3,000 points as Campbell's Chris Clemons did so last week.

Sitting now at 3,006 points and is just 2 points short of passing the great Hersey Hawkins on the all time scoring list.

Daum will get a chance to pass Hawkins on Saturday in their final regular season game of the year against Western Illinois.