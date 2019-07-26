The Green Bay Packers made it official releasing veteran defensive lineman Mike Daniels earlier this week. Now the former Pro Bowler has decided to sign with the Detroit Lions.

Daniels, 30, entered the NFL as a 4th round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Daniels was productive securing 225 tackles, 29 sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles during his time with Green Bay from 2012-2018. Daniels was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017. His play earned him a massive contract extension in 2015 worth $41 million.

With salary cap implications, the Packers elected to release Daniels to open $8.3125 million in cap space for this upcoming season according to Spotrac. Daniels said after the release that he was interested in playing for a contender.

How things can quickly change when money talks and opportunity presents itself. Daniels has elected to sign a contract with the Lions.

The move will keep him in the NFC North with a chance to play against the Packers two times per season. Detroit now has a defensive line unit that could be one of the best in the NFL with Daniels, Damon "Snacks" Harrison, and Trey Flowers (once back from injury).