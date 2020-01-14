Miguel Sano Gets 3 Year Extension From Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins are giving slugger Miguel Sano a three year contract extension per the team worth $30 million guaranteed.

Sano found himself in a All Star Game in 2017 and was climbing up the MLB ranks as one of the bright young stars in the game.

Follow that up with a demotion to the minors in 2018 and Sano could have seen his MLB future evaporate as fast as his climb to success.

Sano seemed to find some peace and with that he put the work in to get better and to get in better shape.

His 2019 campaign was a bounce back year and he gained the trust of the organization and his teammates as they won the AL Central.

The hope is that will continue even though a contract extension was handed out and we have seen players decline after getting the bag.

Sano will have to continue to prove himself but the way he played out 2019, fans and the organization should be confident he will succeed.