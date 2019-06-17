Miguel Sano and Nelson Cruz Homer in Loss for Minnesota

A day after retiring Joe Mauer's number seven the Minnesota Twins come up short in the sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. KC held out for an 8-6 win.

The Twins did go yard on Miguel Sano and Nelson Cruz with their 14th consecutive game with a home run and the 20th consecutive home game which is the longest streak in baseball this season and in club history.

Minnesota remains ten games out in front of the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central division at 47-23.

Tonight Jose Berrios will start against the Boston Red Sox at 7:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO. Boston is coming off a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles winning five of their last six games.