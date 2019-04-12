Midwest Digs Out, South Braces for Its Own Storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Several Midwestern states are digging out from a spring snowstorm, while the South braces for weekend thunderstorms that could bring tornadoes.

Strong winds and snow lingered Friday in parts of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, a day after a spring storm buried parts of the states and created dangerous travel conditions.

The National Weather Service says strong winds and hail are now expected in the South. Forecasters say tornadoes are also possible Saturday in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and eastern Texas, and then Sunday in Georgia.

The weather service's office in Birmingham, Alabama, is advising church pastors to watch the weather during Sunday services, warning that large rooms like sanctuaries and auditoriums aren't safe during severe weather.

National Weather Service forecaster Greg Gust says a low pressure system in the southwest U.S. created two separate "chunks of energy." He says one hit the Midwest and other will hit the South in a "one-two punch."

