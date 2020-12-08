Michigan Will Discuss Harbaugh’s Future At Seasons End

The Michigan Wolverines are having a tough season and things got tougher this week as they had to cancel their game against Ohio State.

Not only is the program dealing with the issues that immediately affect the team, but they are also dealing with questions about their head coach.

So will Jim Harbaugh be back as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines in 2021?

The answer to that question is that we will all have to wait until the end of the season as according to ESPN, Michigan's Athletic Director says he will meet with Harbaugh after the season to determine his faith.

According to the ESPN report, when AD Warde Manuel was asked about Harbaugh's future when rumors had surfaced about a possible extension during a rough season on the field, Manuel responded.

"How rumors get started about things before Jim and I sit down and have a conversation, I'm not going to get into. That's not for me to try to track down, but that's where that is, and that's where we'll be at the end of the season."

Harbaugh's contract runs out after the 2021 season so the questions about his future amid a bad season on the field are as valid as ever.

During his tenure as Michigan's head coach, Harbaugh is 49-22 and 34-16 in the Big10 Conference but the losses to Ohio State and no College Football Playoff appearances have weighed on the job security of Harbaugh as of late.

It is going to be very interesting to see what direction the program will go once the 2020 season is complete.

Michigan is 2-4 on the season with two games being canceled due to COVID-19 situations and is scheduled to play their final opponent on December 19.

For more information on the Michigan Wolverines, their football team, and news surrounding their athletic department, you can visit their website.