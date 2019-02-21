Michaels Arts and Crafts Holding a Free Crunchy Slime Event For Kids

If your kids love arts and crafts then this is the even for them. Remember last summer when it was ALL SLIME ALL THE TIME? Well, Michaels , which is a chain retailer carrying art & hobby supplies plus home decor, is hosting a free "Slime Event." Your child will be able to get creative while customizing slime with beads, glitter and more. The retailer will provide all of the supplies, including premade slime. Monster slime, unicorn slime, crunchy slime, you name it! The event won't cost you anything, and there's no sign-up required. It doesn't get any easier than that!

The event is scheduled for this Saturday from 1:00PM-3:00PM at the Sioux Falls Micheals store located at 3801 W 34th St Ste 103 right next to Sam's club on the westside. So bring the entire family out to Michaels this weekend, its slime time!