Michael Brooks Steps Down as Rapid City Stevens Basketball Coach

The 2019-2020 season was setting up to be a big year for the Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team, but that big year will come with a new head coach.

Michael Brooks has decided to step down as the head basketball coach of the girls basketball team.

According to the Argus Leader, Brooks is stepping down in order to spend more time with his family.

We have seen multiple cases in the state of South Dakota over the last few years where coaches and administrators have stepped down in favor of getting some more family time.

USF Athletic Director Josh Snynder, Roosevelt High School boys basketball coach Lee Taylor, Augustana University Athletic Director Slade Larscheid and others have walked away from good and successful programs with a desire to spend more time with their family over the last few years.

Considering the demands of a coach or AD, you can't blame them as the job usually requires a lot of hours and a year round commitment.

Rapid City Stevens has one of the best players in the state returning for her senior season as Kyah Watson who is a USD commit will lead the way with a new coach.