The 2019 Metro Athletic Conference All-Conference Boys Basketball Team has been announced highlighted by three players from the Brandon Valley championship roster.

This year's Metro All-Conference team features three players selected from both of the teams that appeared in the Class AA championship game. The Lynx defeated fellow Metro Conference member O'Gorman to win its first state championship since 1998. Roosevelt and Lincoln both added two players to the list to round out the first-team for this season.

Washington didn't have a player make the first-team, but they did put three on the honorable mention list. Roosevelt and Lincoln also had one extra player picked to the honorable mention list. Combined, each team in the Metro Conference had a total of three players selected between the first-team and honorable mentions.

2019 MAC All-Conference Boys Basketball Team

Carter Olthoff, Brandon Valley

Evan Talcott, Brandon Valley

Jackson Hilton, Brandon Valley

Jared Jaros, Lincoln

Nate Brecht, Lincoln

Akoi Akoi, O'Gorman

Jack Cartwright, O'Gorman

Luke Ronsiek, O'Gorman

Tucker West, Roosevelt

Tyler Feldkamp, Roosevelt

Honorable Mentions

Max Burchill, Lincoln

Carson Devericks, Roosevelt

Carter Shields, Washington

Eli Williams, Washington

Ganin Thompson, Washington