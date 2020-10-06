Merry COVID-19 Christmas? Pandemic Ornaments for Your Tree

Talk about making lemonade out of lemons! When I saw this story the first time today, I immediately laughed out loud. Then later, I thought to myself, "You know if it weren't for the fact that this horrific global pandemic has killed 200-plus thousand people in our country, this absolutely would be hilarious."

Personally, I wasn't that thrilled with 2019! Then along comes this hideous coronavirus which makes last year's problems fade into the background.

Nevertheless, someone out there came up with the idea of commemorating what has turned out to be one of, if not the, worst year in many of our lives, with a series of ornaments to hang on your Christmas tree this year.

My guess is that Etsy creators are going to be making a killing on these things. I will admit that I have a favorite, and that would be the "Dumpster Fire 2020" ornament. It is supposedly made out of eco-friendly, biodegradable plastic. Not that that is the reason I kind of love it.

For me, a dumpster on fire conveys the message of a messy, already deeply troubled planet on the verge of something even worse, as almost nothing else can!

Oh, there are a lot of other choices for you, like Santa, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman or The Grinch in PPE masks (personal protective equipment), personalized family ornaments with everyone in masks, toilet paper, and hand sanitizer ornaments, and more.

I suppose, there are many times in our lives when all you can do is make light of what seems insurmountable. Because if we didn't, the emotional toll of what we're facing, would be too much to bear.

Source: Yahoo Sports