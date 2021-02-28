The 2020-2021 college basketball season has been wild considering all the challenges COVID-19 has presented but it is now tournament time.

Even though this year's Summit League Tournament will be different, you can expect the same kind of excitement as always.

The regular season in the Summit had all kinds of twists and turns with drama all the way to the end.

Here's a look at the 2021 Men's Summit League Basketball Tournament bracket.

As you can see South Dakota State grabbed the No.1 seed with the University of South Dakota ending up with the No.2 seed.

Both teams will start off on opposite sides of the brackets on Saturday night as the Summit League Tournament opens up play.

Unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no fans in attendance, and the Summit League Tournament was moved from the Denny Sanford Premier Center to the Sanford Pentagon.

All games can be seen on Midco Sports Network through semi-final action on Monday and the Championship game can be seen on ESPN 2 on Tuesday or the ESPN App.

For more information about the Summit League Tournament, the teams, and news surrounding the league, you can visit their website.