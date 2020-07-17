Men’s Jeans Needed at Sioux Falls Union Gospel Mission

Can you spare a pair of blue jeans at the moment?

A Sioux Falls shelter is looking for a few good jeans to help address a shortage of men's jeans for those in need here in the community.

Dakota News Now is reporting, the Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls is in desperate need of good condition used men's jeans.

The numbers at the shelter have grown recently due to the pandemic and the summer heat. The Union Gospel Mission is now serving around 113 people a night at last count.

The executive director of the Union Gospel Mission, Eric “Pineapple” Weber told Dakota News Now, “We’re serving more meals, providing more beds, and supplying more clothing to our neighbors in need than before COVID 19 struck our city. We’re getting an average 25 requests for clean, serviceable jeans every day, and we just can’t meet the need.”

There is a big demand right now for gently used jeans that can be given out to the homeless guests staying at the shelter, and other people here in Sioux Falls that are struggling financially.

The shelter needs several pairs of men's jeans for our homeless neighbors so they will have something nice to wear for job interviews, work, and everyday wear throughout the year.

If you have a few pairs of jeans you can spare, donations can be dropped off weekdays at the Union Gospel Mission at 701 E. 8th Street, from 9 AM to 2:30 PM.

The Mission is also accepting cash donations that will enable them to buy new jeans in bulk for their guests and people in need. Get details on how to make a cash donation to the Union Gospel Mission here.

Source: Dakota News Now