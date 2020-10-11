Men Identified In Fatal Thursday Morning Crash

According to Dakota News Now, the Department of Public Safety has named the Sioux Falls men who were killed in the two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning, October 8 near Wall Lake.

"According to authorities, a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup, pulling a flatbed trailer with a small tractor on it, was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 42 when it had a front-end collision with a westbound 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup. Each vehicle started on fire"- Dakota News Now.

The men who were driving the vehicles were found dead at the scene of the crash.

Charles Putoff, 59, was driving the Dodge Ram pickup, while Micheal Williams, 24, was behind the wheel of a GMC Sierra pickup.

Police and authorities are still in the process of determining if seatbelts were being used by the two drivers or not.

The state highway patrol is still investigating the crash at this time.

Source: Dakota News Now