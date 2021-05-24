Memorial Day: South Dakota Veterans Cemetery Ribbon Cutting

Each Memorial Day we honor those who have served and fallen. Those who have gone before us to take the stand and protect our freedom. And this Memorial Day we salute the sacrifices our veterans have made in the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the first state veterans cemetery.

In a release from the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, the ribbon cutting will take place at the cemetery at 25965 477th Avenue in Sioux Falls, just north of 1-229/1-90 Interchange off Slip Up Creek Road and 477th Avenue. The ceremony will be hosted by the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs beginning at 2:00 PM.

In all the cemetery will provide burial options for more than 28,000 veterans and their eligible dependents.

“This new cemetery is an everlasting shrine to our veterans,” said Erin Brown, cemetery director. “It reminds us every day of the sacrifices that generations of men and women have made for all of us.”

Those needing transportation to and from the cemetery can use the services of River Cities Public Transit. Bus rides to the event will originate at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, 1600 W. Russell Street starting at noon and will run until 1:45 PM.