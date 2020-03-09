Meet ‘Miss Shamrock’ For Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade

An O'Gorman High School student has been named Miss Shamrock for the 2020 St. Patrick's Day parade in Sioux Falls.

17-year-old Keira Boetel will receive the honorary crown this Saturday, according to Dakota News Now.

Boetel told Dakota News Now that her grandmother immigrated to the United States from Ireland at age nine and passed down Irish songs, dances, and traditions to her children and grandchildren.

Boetel is the daughter of Tom and Kerry Boetel of Sioux Falls. She is a senior honor student and competes as a gymnast with All American Gymnastics Academy.

She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse next year, where she will compete in gymnastics and major in biology, Dakota News Now reports.

The new Miss Shamrock will be crowned at 11 a.m. on March 14, in conjunction with the painting of the shamrock at the corner of 9th Street and Phillips Avenue.

Miss Shamrock will participate in the parade, which begins at 2 p.m. at the corner of 13th Street and Phillips Avenue.

