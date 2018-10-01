Medicare Open Enrollment Period Begins October 15

If you need help understanding a particular Medicare plan you're not alone. The South Dakota Senior Health Information and Insurance Education Program (SHINE) makes it easy as they provide free, confidential and unbiased counseling to Medicare beneficiaries in South Dakota.

Open enrollment for the 2019 Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plan year begins on October 15 and ends on December. 7.

During the open enrollment period, trained volunteers from SHINE will offer free assistance to seniors seeking additional Medicare information.

Medicare is federal health insurance for people age 65 and older, and under age 65 on Social Security Disability Income.

If you are in need of assistance, please contact one of the following regional offices to schedule an appointment:

Eastern Region: 1-800-536-8197

Central Region: 1-877-331-4834

Western Region: 1-877-286-9072

Individuals taking advantage of the free one-on-one counseling should bring their Medicare card and a current list of medications.